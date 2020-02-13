UMass faces tough test vs No. 6 Dayton

No. 6 Dayton (22-2, 11-0) vs. UMass (10-14, 4-7)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Dayton presents a tough challenge for UMass. UMass has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Dayton remains unbeaten against A10 opponents this season.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UMass’ Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 13.1 points. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 19.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 14.1 points and 4.9 assists.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 35.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass is 0-7 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last five road games, scoring 80.4 points and allowing 69.8 points during those contests. UMass has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 69.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Flyers fifth among Division I teams. The UMass defense has allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 238th overall).