UCF looks to sweep Tulsa

Central Florida (14-13, 5-10) vs. Tulsa (19-9, 11-4)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa seeks revenge on Central Florida after dropping the first matchup in Orlando. The teams last met on Feb. 9, when the Knights outshot Tulsa from the field 55.6 percent to 46.6 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 83-75 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Collin Smith is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Knights. Dazon Ingram is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 8.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Golden Hurricane have been led by Martins Igbanu, who is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MARTINS: In 28 games this season, Tulsa’s Igbanu has shot 56.3 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Central Florida’s Ceasar DeJesus has attempted 40 3-pointers and has connected on 37.5 percent of them.

STREAK STATS: Tulsa has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.3 points while giving up 56.7.

LOOSENING UP: Central Florida’s offense has turned the ball over 13.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 17.3 turnovers over its last three games.