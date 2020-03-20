UAB hires alumn Andy Kennedy as men’s basketball coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB has hired former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to lead its basketball program.

The Blazers announced Kennedy’s return to his alma mater on Friday. A two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year and the Rebels‘ winningest coach, Kennedy remains the second-leading scorer in UAB program history.

He spent the past two years as a commentator for ESPN and the SEC Network. Kennedy received a six-year contract through the 2025-26 season. The school didn’t disclose contract details, and the hiring pends official approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.

Kennedy replaces Robert Ehsan, who lasted four seasons as the Blazers head coach.

UAB athletic director Mark Ingram calls Kennedy “a proven winner both as a player and a coach” and says he’s one of the best to play for the Blazers.

Kennedy led Ole Miss to the SEC Tournament title in 2013 with a 27-9 record and took the Rebels to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Kennedy scored 1,787 points in three seasons at UAB from 1988-91 and holds the school record with for career 3-pointers made (318), 3-point field goal percentage (43.7) and free throw percentage (87.2). He averaged a school-record 21.8 points per game in 1990-91.