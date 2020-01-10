Tillery, Alcorn State host Jackson St.

Jackson State (4-11, 1-1) vs. Alcorn State (5-8, 1-1)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tristan Jarrett and Jackson State will take on Corey Tillery and Alcorn State. The junior Jarrett has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games. Tillery, a senior, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Jarrett is averaging 20 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Jayveous McKinnis is also a primary contributor, producing 9.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Tillery, who is averaging 13.5 points.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 28.8 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Braves are 0-8 when they score 72 points or fewer and 5-0 when they exceed 72 points. The Tigers are 0-9 when allowing 73 or more points and 4-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Braves are 0-8 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams. The Braves have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.