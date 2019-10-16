The Latest: Stackhouse headlines 4 new SEC head coaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Southeastern Conference men’s basketball media day (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Former NBA standout Jerry Stackhouse is back in school — now as a coach.

Stackhouse, who played for 18 years in the NBA, is a first-time college coach at Vanderbilt after receiving an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Stackhouse says he “had some interviews lined up for possible NBA jobs. My mom always said a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”

Stackhouse is one of the SEC’s four new head coaches.

The first-time college head coach was joined at SEC media day by Alabama’s Nate Oats, Arkansas’ Eric Musselman, Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams.

The other new SEC coaches have longer coaching pedigrees, if not nearly Stackhouse’s resume as players.

Williams led the Virginia Tech program from 2014-19. Oats led Buffalo to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons. Musselman spent the past four years running Nevada’s program and is a former NBA head coach with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.