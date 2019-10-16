The Latest: LSU’s Wade “felt good about” chance to return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Southeastern Conference men’s basketball media day (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

LSU coach Will Wade is back trying to build on a season when the Tigers won an SEC regular season title.

Asked Wednesday at SEC media day if there was any doubt he would return, Wade said: “I felt good about things.”

LSU suspended Wade through the postseason in the wake of a Yahoo report about excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with Christian Dawkins, who was convicted of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

LSU reinstated Wade in May, two days after the coach met with school and NCAA officials.

Wade says “it was a difficult time, but I was always in communication with LSU. … I felt like once we could get to the table with everybody that things would work out and we’d be here.”

The coach says he is “excited to be back and excited to coach LSU and looking forward to continuing to do that for a long time.”