Texas State squares off against Bethany (KS)

Bethany (KS) vs. Texas State (6-4)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats will be taking on the Swedes of NAIA program Bethany (KS). Texas State lost 77-71 loss at home to UTSA in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson, Mason Harrell and Marlin Davis have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.PRECISE PEARSON: Through 10 games, Texas State’s Nijal Pearson has connected on 34 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 72.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State went 9-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Bobcats offense scored 73.8 points per contest in those 12 contests.