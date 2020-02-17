Tennessee looks to extend streak vs Vandy

Vanderbilt (9-16, 1-11) vs. Tennessee (14-11, 6-6)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Vanderbilt. In its last five wins against the Commodores, Tennessee has won by an average of 10 points. Vanderbilt’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2017, a 67-56 victory.

Article continues below ...

.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Saben Lee has accounted for 46 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Volunteers are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 14-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Commodores are 0-13 when they score 70 points or fewer and 9-3 when they exceed 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Volunteers are 8-11 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The tough Tennessee defense has held opponents to 62.2 points per game, the 21st-lowest mark in Division I. Vanderbilt has allowed an average of 74.7 points through 25 games (ranking the Commodores 270th).