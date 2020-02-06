Tennessee looks for home win vs No. 15 Kentucky

No. 15 Kentucky (17-5, 7-2) vs. Tennessee (13-9, 5-4)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for its fifth straight win over No. 15 Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena. The last victory for the Wildcats at Tennessee was a 66-48 win on Feb. 17, 2015.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. . For Kentucky, Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.FIELD GOALS FOR NICK: In 22 appearances this season, Kentucky’s Richards has shot 66.1 percent.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee is 0-5 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 13-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

BEHIND THE ARC: Kentucky’s Hagans has attempted 42 3-pointers and has connected on 31 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 24.3 free throws per game, including 26.9 per game against conference opponents.