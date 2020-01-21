Teague, Mitchell lead No. 1 Baylor past Oklahoma, 61-57

<p> Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie (33) and Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) smile in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson) </p>

WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 16 points, fellow transfer Davion Mitchell had 13 and Baylor held on to win its first-ever home game as the No. 1 team, beating Oklahoma 61-57 on Monday night.

Hours after leapfrogging Gonzaga for the top spot in the new AP Top 25 poll released earlier in the day, the Bears (16-1, 6-0 Big 12) won their 15th straight. They are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since winning their first 10 Southwest Conference games in 1948.

Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3), following up his career-high 31 points only two days earlier against TCU.

The Sooners pulled to 59-57 on 3-pointers by Manek and Austin Reaves, and had the ball when Kristian Doolittle forced a steal against Baylor guard Jared Butler. But Reaves missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner in front of the Oklahoma bench with 6 seconds left.

No. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 97, TEXAS 59

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, and No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to an easy win over Texas.

Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.

Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two straight after falling to No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday.

Jase Febres led the Longhorns with 18 points, and Matt Coleman added 15.