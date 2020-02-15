Tate has career-high 31 in Northern Kentucky’s 84-70 win

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Tate had a career-high 31 points to outduel Marcus Burk and lift Northern Kentucky to an 84-70 win over IUPUI on Friday night.

Burk led the Jaguars with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, his fourth game this season of at least 30 points.

Tate was 10-of-14 shooting and made 9 for 11 free throws. He added seven assists and six steals. Trevon Faulkner had 14 points for Northern Kentucky (19-7, 11-3 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Tyler Sharpe added 13 points. Adrian Nelson scored 11 points.

Article continues below ...

Grant Weatherford had 10 points for the Jaguars (6-21, 2-12). Jaylen Minnett added six assists. Elyjah Goss had 11 rebounds.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI 96-71 on Jan. 12. Northern Kentucky plays Illinois-Chicago at home on Sunday. IUPUI takes on Wright State on the road on Sunday.