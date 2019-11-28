Syracuse, Penn State meet in Brooklyn

Penn State (5-1) vs. Syracuse (4-2)

, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Syracuse will take the floor in a postseason game at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Syracuse lost 86-72 to Oklahoma State in its most recent game, while Penn State fell 74-72 against Mississippi in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and Myreon Jones have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Elijah Hughes has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Orange have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Nittany Lions. Syracuse has 57 assists on 81 field goals (70.4 percent) over its past three games while Penn State has assists on 45 of 88 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Penn State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.5 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big Ten teams.