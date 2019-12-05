Syracuse, Ga. Tech meet in conference play

Syracuse (4-4, 0-1) vs. Georgia Tech (4-2, 1-0)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as Syracuse takes on Georgia Tech. Syracuse fell 68-54 to Iowa on Tuesday. Georgia Tech is coming off a 73-56 win over Nebraska on Wednesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Syracuse has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 85 percent of all Orange points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Girard has accounted for 46 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has six field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Orange have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has 37 assists on 80 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three contests while Syracuse has assists on 41 of 56 field goals (73.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Georgia Tech offense has averaged 75.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Yellow Jackets 27th nationally. Syracuse has not been as uptempo as the Yellow Jackets and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 292nd).