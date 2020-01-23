St. Pete’s, Rider meet in conference play

St. Peter’s (6-9, 3-3) vs. Rider (9-8, 3-4)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as St. Peter’s battles Rider. St. Peter’s easily beat Quinnipiac by 20 on Saturday. Rider lost 95-86 to Canisius on Sunday.

SENIOR SCORING: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyere Marshall, Dimencio Vaughn, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have combined to account for 82 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 79 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Peacocks have given up only 59.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Across 17 games this season, Rider’s Marshall has shot 58.5 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Rider is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Rider is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent or less. The Broncs are 2-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 24.1 free throws per game.