St. John’s puts streak on line vs No. 16 Arizona

No. 16 Arizona (10-2) vs. St. John’s (10-2)

Chase Center, San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it battles No. 16 Arizona. Arizona fell 84-80 to Gonzaga on Saturday. St. John’s is coming off an 85-57 win over Albany on Wednesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mannion has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Storm. St. John’s has an assist on 41 of 85 field goals (48.2 percent) across its past three outings while Arizona has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an average of 85.1 points per game.