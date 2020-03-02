St. John’s blows past No. 10 Creighton with 3-point barrage

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Williams Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points as St. John’s slowed down No. 10 Creighton with a surprising 91-71 rout on Sunday.

Rasheem Dunn had 19 points, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds for the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East), who stopped a three-game skid. LJ Figueroa added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Julian Champagnie scored 13.

One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, St. John’s went a season-best 14 of 22 from long range in its biggest victory under first-year coach Mike Anderson. It was the school’s first win over a top-10 team at Carnesecca Arena on campus since beating Bernard King and No. 7 Tennessee in December 1975.

Over the years, St. John’s plays many of its big-time games at Madison Square Garden.

Damien Jefferson equaled a career best with 20 points and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 for the Bluejays (22-7, 11-5), who had won five straight and nine of 10. Creighton could have captured its first Big East championship by winning its final three regular-season games, but now needs help after falling two games behind first-place Seton Hall with two to play.

NO. 11 LOUISVILLE 68, VIRGINIA TECH 52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Louisville beat Virginia Tech to move into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Cardinals (24-6, 15-4 ACC) rebounded from last week’s loss at No. 6 Florida State and took a half-game lead over the Seminoles, who swept the season series and hold the tiebreaker with two games to play. Louisville has one game remaining, at third-place Virginia on Saturday.

Jalen Cone scored 15 points off the bench and Nahiem Alleyne had 12 for Virginia Tech (15-14, 6-12), which lost its fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games.

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 77, NO. 19 MICHIGAN 63

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points and Ohio State surged late to beat Michigan.

CJ Walker had 15 points, and brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each added 14 for the Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten). They have won three straight and eight of their last 10.

Ohio State swept the season series against rival Michigan.

Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (19-10, 10-8). They lost their second straight after winning five in a row.

STANFORD 72, NO. 21 COLORADO 64

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key layup in the final minute, and Stanford beat Colorado.

Oscar da Silva added 16 points, and Deajon Davis and Tyrell Terry each had 12 for the Cardinal (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight.

Tyler Bey scored 17 points to lead the Buffaloes (21-9, 10-7), who lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season. McKinley Wright had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 points.

NO. 25 HOUSTON 68, CINCINNATI 55

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and Houston beat Cincinnati.

Sasser, who scored 12 points in the second half, shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. Caleb Mills added 15 points for Houston (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic Conference), which shot 36%.

The Cougars moved back into a tie atop the American with Tulsa, one game ahead of Cincinnati (18-10, 11-5).

Tre Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland added 11 points for the Bearcats.