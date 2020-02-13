St. Francis looks to extend streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

St. Francis (Pa.) (16-8, 9-4) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (10-14, 6-5)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its fifth straight conference win against Mount St. Mary’s. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC loss came against the St. Francis (NY) Terriers 86-79 on Jan. 25. Mount St. Mary’s lost 70-67 to St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.) has benefited heavily from its seniors. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Red Flash points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Damian Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for eight field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Mount St. Mary’s has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 60.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Flash. Mount St. Mary’s has an assist on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three outings while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Francis (Pa.) offense has scored 78.1 points per game, the 29th-highest figure in Division I. Mount St. Mary’s has only averaged 64.8 points per game, which ranks 286th nationally.