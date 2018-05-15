South Dakota grad Mooney will immediately help Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) South Dakota graduate Matt Mooney is transferring to Texas Tech, where the guard will be eligible to play immediately next season.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard announced Mooney’s signing on Tuesday.

Mooney started all 68 games the past two seasons at mid-major South Dakota, where he averaged 18.7 points, 2.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game while shooting 36 percent on 3-pointers (152 of 423). He scored 31 points in a game at TCU last season.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago played as a freshman at Air Force in 2014-15 before transferring to South Dakota.

Texas Tech is coming off its first NCAA Elite Eight appearance. All-Big 12 guard Keenan Evans was among five seniors, and standout freshman guard Zhaire Smith has left the team to turn pro.

