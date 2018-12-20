Smith’s clutch free throws lift Grambling over SE Louisiana

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Ivy Smith Jr. made two free throws with four seconds remaining, capping Grambling State’s rally to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 69-68 on Wednesday night.

SE Louisiana led 41-34 at halftime and pushed its lead to 12 points with 7:38 remaining. Grambling went on a 15-3 run to tie it at 66 with 2:01 remaining. Neither team made a field goal in the final two minutes but SE Louisiana twice made one free throw to keep from falling behind. Smith’s winning free throws gave Grambling its only lead of the second half.

Smith, who made 11 of 12 free throws, led the Tigers (6-6) with 17 points. Dallas Polk-Hilliard and Prince Moss scored 13 each.

Moses Greenwood powered his way to 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Lions (4-7). Marlain Veal added 12 points and five assists.