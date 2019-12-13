SIUE plays Northwestern

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-7) vs. Northwestern (4-4)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Northwestern look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game. Northwestern lost 58-44 at Purdue on Sunday, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 89-81 at home to Chicago State on Dec. 12.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

COLD SPELL: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has lost its last three road games, scoring 52.3 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has averaged only 60.4 points per game over its last five games. The Cougars have given up 75 points per game over that span.