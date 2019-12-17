SHSU looks to extend streak vs NW State

Northwestern State (2-6, 0-0) vs. Sam Houston State (6-4, 0-0)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern State. In its last seven wins against the Demons, Sam Houston State has won by an average of 11 points. Northwestern State’s last win in the series came on March 15, 2013, a 55-52 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Sam Houston State’s Kai Mitchell has averaged 14.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Zach Nutall has put up 13.3 points and five rebounds. For the Demons, Chudier Bile has averaged 12 points and 7.8 rebounds while Brian White has put up eight points.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 62.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Northwestern State’s Jairus Roberson has attempted 61 3-pointers and connected on 29.5 percent of them, and is 12 for 39 over his last five games.

TWO STREAKS: Northwestern State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 58.8 points and allowing 83.8 points during those contests. Sam Houston State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.2 points while giving up 58.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 26th among Division 1 teams. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 77 points per game to opponents (ranked 256th).