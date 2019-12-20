Shelton carries N. Arizona over UC Riverside 63-56

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Shelton posted 15 points and eight rebounds as Northern Arizona defeated UC Riverside 63-56 on Thursday night.

Ted McCree had 14 points for Northern Arizona (6-2). Nik Mains added 12 points. Brooks DeBisschop had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Dikymbe Martin had 11 points for the Highlanders (7-5). Angus McWilliam added 9 points. Arinze Chidom had 8 points.

Northern Arizona plays Pepperdine on the road on Saturday. UC Riverside faces San Jose State on the road on Sunday.