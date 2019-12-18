Seton Hall looks to knock off No. 7 Maryland

No. 7 Maryland (10-1) vs. Seton Hall (6-4)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Maryland looks to give Seton Hall its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Seton Hall’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Marquette Golden Eagles 81-79 on March 15. Maryland has dropped to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Penn State last week.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Myles Powell has averaged 21.2 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Pirates. Complementing Powell is Quincy McKnight, who is producing 9.6 points per game. The Terrapins are led by Jalen Smith, who is averaging a double-double with 13.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Smith has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Terrapins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Seton Hall has 35 assists on 78 field goals (44.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TERRAPINS: Maryland has held opposing teams to 37.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Ten teams.