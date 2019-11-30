Sessoms, Binghamton visit Loyola

Binghamton (4-3) vs. Loyola (Md.) (3-4)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Sam Sessoms and Binghamton will go up against Andrew Kostecka and Loyola (Md.). The sophomore Sessoms has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.6 over his last five games. Kostecka, a senior, is averaging 21 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Loyola (Md.)’s Kostecka has averaged 21 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals while Cam Spencer has put up 8.9 points. For the Bearcats, Sessoms has averaged 19.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists while George Tinsley has put up 10.7 points and 8.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sessoms has directly created 51 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 45 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Greyhounds have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Loyola (Md.) has 52 assists on 77 field goals (67.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Binghamton has assists on 47 of 90 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) attempts more free throws per game than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 20.6 foul shots per game this season.