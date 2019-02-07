Scottie with 34 points as Air Force downs Wyoming 81-76

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lavelle Scottie scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Air Force downed Wyoming 81-76 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid.

Scottie was 15 of 20 from the field for the Falcons (10-13, 5-6 Mountain West Conference). Ryan Swan added 19 points and eight rebounds and A.J. Walker had 12 points, four assists and four steals.

Scottie scored 12 points in an opening salvo that lifted the Falcons to an early 17-10 lead, and they led all the way, building to a 44-35 advantage at the break.

Air Force pushed it to 55-43 early in the second half on a Scottie dunk and was up 67-51 with 7:21 to play. Jake Hendricks and Haize Fornstrom combined for six 3-pointers in the final six minutes to help Wyoming close to 78-75 but it was not enough, and the Falcons held on for the win.

Justin James scored 22 points with eight rebounds and nine assists for the Cowboys (5-17, 1-8). Hendricks finished with 21 points.