SBU looks to extend streak vs Fordham

Saint Bonaventure (12-8, 4-3) vs. Fordham (7-12, 1-6)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. Saint Bonaventure has won by an average of 14 points in its last eight wins over the Rams. Fordham’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2013, a 76-72 win.

STEPPING UP: Fordham’s Jalen Cobb has averaged 11.6 points while Onyi Eyisi has put up 7.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Bonnies, Kyle Lofton has averaged 14.3 points and 6.3 assists while Dominick Welch has put up 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cobb has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fordham is 0-9 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 7-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bonnies. Fordham has an assist on 35 of 59 field goals (59.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 16th among Division I teams. The Saint Bonaventure offense has averaged 68 points through 20 games (ranked 240th, nationally).