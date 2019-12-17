SBU faces Niagara

Niagara (2-6) vs. Saint Bonaventure (6-4)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Niagara in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. Saint Bonaventure knocked off Gannon by 25 points at home, while Niagara fell 84-80 at Albany.

TEAM LEADERS: Saint Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton has averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 assists while Dominick Welch has put up 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Purple Eagles, James Towns has averaged 16.6 points and four rebounds while Raheem Solomon has put up 12.6 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Lofton has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 13 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Bonaventure has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 48.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bonnies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Purple Eagles. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 52 of 82 field goals (63.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Niagara has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Niagara has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MAAC teams. The Purple Eagles have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season and just 10.4 times per game over their last five games.