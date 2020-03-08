San Francisco, Gonzaga meet in WCC finals

San Francisco (22-11, 11-7) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (29-2, 15-1)

West Coast Conference Tourney Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Gonzaga are prepared to face off in the Championship of the WCC tourney. Gonzaga won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Feb. 20, when the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field while limiting San Francisco to just 33.3 percent en route to a 17-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has benefited heavily from its seniors. Charles Minlend, Jamaree Bouyea, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Dons points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MINLEND: Minlend has connected on 31.1 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 64 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 29-0 when holding opponents to 51.8 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Dons are 12-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 10-11 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

BEHIND THE ARC: San Francisco’s Bouyea has attempted 124 3-pointers and connected on 31.5 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first among all Division I teams with an average of 87.7 points per game.