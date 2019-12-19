Samford pays visit to Georgetown

Samford (6-7) vs. Georgetown (8-3)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Samford in a non-conference matchup. Georgetown beat Maryland-Baltimore County by 26 points on Tuesday, while Samford came up short in a 105-87 game to Alabama on Wednesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively scored 36 percent of Georgetown’s points this season and 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Samford, Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 62 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. Sharkey has accounted for 17 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Georgetown is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 77.4 percent of its free throws. The Hoyas are 2-3 when they shoot below 77.4 percent from the line.

BEHIND THE ARC: Samford’s Austin has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 21 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgetown offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Hoyas 28th among Division 1 teams. The Samford defense has allowed 75.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 242nd).