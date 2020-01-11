Salnave, Monmouth visit Quinnipiac

Monmouth (8-6, 2-1) vs. Quinnipiac (8-5, 3-0)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ray Salnave and Monmouth will battle Rich Kelly and Quinnipiac. The senior Salnave has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Kelly, a junior, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Kelly is putting up 17.8 points and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Complementing Kelly is Kevin Marfo, who is maintaining an average of 9.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Salnave, who is averaging 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bobcats have allowed just 58.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kelly has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. Kelly has 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Quinnipiac is 0-5 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 8-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 13 or more 3-pointers. The Bobcats are 2-5 when the team hits fewer than 13 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.