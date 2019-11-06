Rollins lifts Davenport University past Grand Canyon 82-73

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Rollins had 22 points and Division II Davenport University made 15 of 30 3-pointers to shock Dan Majerle and Grand Canyon 82-73 in their season-opener on Tuesday night.

Rollins was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Robbie Bramhill had 17 points for the Panthers, who started the season 1-1 but played this game as an exhibition. Evan Hines added 12 points. Tafari Beckford had seven rebounds.

Carlos Johnson had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Antelopes. Isiah Brown added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points.

Grand Canyon was 2 of 18 beyond the arc and was outrebounded 36-33. The Antelopes missed 12 of their first 13 shots and fell behind 24-11 and trailed 35-28 at the half.

Grand Canyon had a late 10-0 run to cut a 15-point deficit to five but couldn’t get closer.