Roland scores 42 to carry Northeastern over Harvard 84-79

BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Roland had a career-high 42 points as Northeastern edged past Harvard 84-79 on Friday night.

Roland also set Northeastern’s single-game record for scoring, shooting 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and 10 for 11 from the foul line. He added six rebounds.

Tyson Walker had 15 points for Northeastern (2-0).

Noah Kirkwood had 18 points for the Crimson (1-1). Chris Lewis added 17 points and nine rebounds. Justin Bassey had 11 points.

Christian Juzang, who was second on the Crimson in scoring coming into the matchup with 12.0 points per game, shot just 2 of 11.

Northeastern plays UMass on the road on Tuesday. Harvard takes on Maine at home on Sunday.