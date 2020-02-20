Ricks leads Abilene Christian past Houston Baptist 82-68

HOUSTON (AP) — Payten Ricks had 24 points as Abilene Christian beat Houston Baptist 82-68 on Wednesday night.

Clay Gayman had 11 points for Abilene Christian (16-10, 11-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Kolton Kohl added 10 points. Joe Pleasant had 10 points.

Ian DuBose had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-21, 3-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Benjamin Uloko added 16 points. Jalon Gates had 11 points.

Article continues below ...

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 81-67 last Wednesday. Abilene Christian faces Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Saturday. Houston Baptist matches up against Sam Houston State on the road on Saturday.