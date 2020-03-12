Princeton meets Harvard in Ivy League semis

No. 3 seed Princeton (14-13, 9-5) vs. No. 2 seed Harvard (21-8, 10-4)

Ivy League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton is set to take on Harvard with the winner securing a spot in the Ivy League championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 21, when the Crimson shot 49.1 percent from the field while holding Princeton to just 34.4 percent en route to the 61-60 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Harvard’s Chris Lewis, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have combined to account for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Crimson points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LLEWELLYN: Jaelin Llewellyn has connected on 30.8 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Tigers are 6-13 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Crimson. Harvard has an assist on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Princeton has assists on 51 of 79 field goals (64.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.4 percent. The Crimson have averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game.