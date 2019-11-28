Princeton hopes to end skid vs Bucknell

Princeton (0-5) vs. Bucknell (3-5)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks to end its five-game losing streak as it battles Bucknell. Princeton is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Bucknell lost 81-61 to Yale in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jimmy Sotos has averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists to lead the charge for the Bison. Complementing Sotos is Bruce Moore, who is producing 11.6 points per game. The Tigers are led by Richmond Aririguzoh, who is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 39.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Princeton’s Langborg has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 4 for 19 over his last three games.

COLD SPELL: Princeton has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 85 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is rated second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.3 percent. The Bison have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game and 11.8 per game over their last five games.