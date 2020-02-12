Pepperdine looks to sweep San Diego

San Diego (9-17, 2-9) vs. Pepperdine (13-12, 6-5)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine goes for the season sweep over San Diego after winning the previous matchup in San Diego. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Waves shot 47.2 percent from the field while limiting San Diego to just 42.2 percent on the way to the 85-78 victory.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross has averaged 19.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists while Kameron Edwards has put up 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Toreros, Braun Hartfield has averaged 14.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while Joey Calcaterra has put up 11.7 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ross has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Pepperdine is a sterling 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2 percent or less. The Waves are 7-12 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Waves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Toreros. Pepperdine has 42 assists on 81 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three contests while San Diego has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Waves have averaged 20.9 foul shots per game this season and 24.3 per game over their last three games.