Pacific hosts UC Riverside

UC Riverside (2-1) vs. Pacific (3-2)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on Pacific in an early season matchup. Pacific beat Pacific Union by 38 points at home on Thursday, while UC Riverside fell 62-49 at Sacramento State on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Callum McRae is averaging 13.7 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Highlanders. George Willborn III is also a big contributor, producing nine points, 8.7 rebounds and two steals per game. The Tigers have been led by Justin Moore, who is averaging 11.6 points.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 60 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is rated second among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.9 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.