Overton to step down as FAMU athletic director
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Milton Overton will step down as athletic director at Florida A&M to accept the same position at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta.
Florida A&M interim president Dr. Larry Robinson says that Overton, who had been at the school since August of 2015, will begin at Kennesaw State on Dec. 1.
Robinson said in a release that the move allows Overton to be closer to his family. Last week, Overton announced a concept for a $9 million, all-sports facility that would replace Galimore-Powell Field House and add 2,000 end zone club seats at Bragg Stadium.
Robinson announced that John Eason will serve as the interim athletic director. Eason, who is a FAMU graduate, retired at the end of 2015 from the University of Georgia as its director of player development.