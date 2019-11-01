Oregon State welcomes CSUN in 2019-20 season opener

Cal State Northridge (0-0) vs. Oregon State (0-0)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State begins the season by hosting the Cal State Northridge Matadors. Cal State Northridge went 13-21 last year and finished sixth in the Big West, while Oregon State ended up 18-13 and finished sixth in the Pac-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.9 points per game last season. The Beavers offense put up 73.3 points per matchup en route to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Cal State Northridge went 5-11 against non-conference programs last season.