Oregon State faces tough test vs No. 16 Colorado

No. 16 Colorado (19-6, 9-4) vs. Oregon State (15-9, 5-7)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Colorado presents a tough challenge for Oregon State. Oregon State has . Colorado fell 68-60 at Oregon in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Tres Tinkle has put up 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals to lead the charge for the Beavers. Ethan Thompson is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Buffaloes have been led by McKinley Wright IV, who is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.MIGHTY MCKINLEY: Wright has connected on 37.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Buffaloes. Oregon State has 45 assists on 66 field goals (68.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Colorado has assists on 42 of 67 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State gets to the line more often than any other Pac-12 team. The Beavers have averaged 22.1 foul shots per game this season.