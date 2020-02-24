Ole Miss looks to knock off No. 15 Auburn

Mississippi (13-14, 4-10) vs. No. 15 Auburn (23-4, 10-4)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn looks to give Mississippi its 11th straight loss against ranked opponents. Mississippi’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs 81-77 on Jan. 12, 2019. Auburn is coming off a 73-66 win over Tennessee in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Mississippi has relied on senior leadership this year while Auburn has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Rebels, seniors Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 69 percent of all Rebels points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen .TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 37 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mississippi is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 13-6 when scoring at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Auburn is a perfect 20-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Tigers are 3-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 27.3 free throws per game.