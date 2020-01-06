Ole Miss, A&M seek first conference win

Mississippi (9-4, 0-0) vs. Texas A&M (6-6, 0-1)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi meets Texas A&M as both teams look for its first SEC win of the season. Mississippi fell 74-54 at Wichita State in its last outing. Texas A&M lost 69-59 to Arkansas in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Shuler has directly created 41 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Texas A&M has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 60.3 points while giving up 54.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rebels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has an assist on 36 of 63 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three outings while Mississippi has assists on 46 of 76 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi has averaged 76.4 points per game over its last five games. The Rebels are giving up only 68.8 points per game over that stretch.