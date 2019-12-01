Northern Iowa goes up against Luther

Luther vs. Northern Iowa (7-1)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Iowa Panthers are set to battle the Norse of Division III Luther. Northern Iowa is coming off a 78-72 win in Riviera Maya over South Carolina in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Spencer Haldeman and Isaiah Brown have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.GREEN GOOD FROM DEEP: Through eight games, Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has connected on 25.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 94.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Panthers offense put up 62.7 points per matchup in those 11 contests.