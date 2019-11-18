Norfolk State takes on Bradley

Norfolk State (3-1) vs. Bradley (2-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Bradley both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Bradley earned a 65-56 win over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday, while Norfolk State won easily 113-54 over The Apprentice School on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERS: Elijah Childs has averaged a double-double with 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Braves. Darrell Brown has complemented Childs and is maintaining an average of 14 points, seven assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Spartans have been led by Devante Carter, who is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Childs has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.