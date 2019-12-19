Norfolk State, BG meet in Battle at the Boardwalk

Bowling Green (8-2) vs. Norfolk State (3-9)

Battle at the Boardwalk , Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green and Norfolk State are set to clash in the Battle at the Boardwalk. Bowling Green beat Cleveland State by 14 in its last outing, while Norfolk State is coming off of a 64-45 loss to Loyola of Chicago in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop, Devante Carter and Steven Whitley have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dylan Frye has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Norfolk State is 0-9 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Falcons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. Norfolk State has an assist on 27 of 57 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three games while Bowling Green has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Bowling Green offense has turned the ball over on 15 percent of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in Division I. 21.5 percent of all Norfolk State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Spartans are ranked 291st, nationally).