Noel, Withers lead UMass Lowell past Hartford 74-67

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Obadiah Noel scored 25 points and made fur steals, Connor Withers added a season-high 20 points and UMass Lowell held off Hartford 74-67 on Saturday.

Christian Lutete added 15 for the River Hawks (11-16, 5-7 America East Conference), who avenged an earlier 12-point loss to Hartford.

Malik Ellison, who led Hartford with 23 points and seven rebounds, capped a late-game rally — during which the Hawks (14-13, 7-5) forced three turnovers and harried UMass Lowell into 4-for-12 shooting — with a jumper that cut the gap from 10 to 65-63 with just under two minutes remaining.

Lutete answered with a layup on the other end and UMass Lowell pulled away.

Traci Carter finished with 12 points and eight assists for Hartford, Miroslav Stafl scored 11 points.

Each team committed 14 turnovers, but UMass Lowell turned Hartford’s miscues into 23 points, while surrendering just 11 to the Hawks.

UMass Lowell visits Binghamton on Thursday. Hartford is at New Hampshire on Thursday.