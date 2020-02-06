No. 3 Kansas looks for road win vs TCU

No. 3 Kansas (19-3, 8-1) vs. TCU (13-9, 4-5)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas looks for its fifth straight win over TCU at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU’s last win at home against the Jayhawks came on Feb. 6, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Horned Frogs points over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Jayhawks have allowed only 58.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 62.8 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: RJ Nembhard has directly created 42 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 13 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Kansas has won its last five road games, scoring 69.6 points, while allowing 53.6 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. TCU has an assist on 38 of 62 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three outings while Kansas has assists on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas defense has allowed only 61 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-lowest figure in the country. The TCU offense has put up just 67.7 points through 22 games (ranked 241st among Division I teams).