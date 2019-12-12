No. 20 Nova takes on Delaware

Delaware (9-1) vs. No. 20 Villanova (7-2)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Villanova hosts Delaware in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Villanova knocked off Saint Joseph’s by 12 points, while Delaware came up short in a 66-56 game at George Washington.

LEADING THE WAY: The prolific Nate Darling is averaging 21.3 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Justyn Mutts is also a key contributor, producing 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.DOMINANT DARLING: Darling has connected on 44.3 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Villanova is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 76.2 percent of its free throws. The Wildcats are 2-2 when they shoot below 76.2 percent from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Villanova has an assist on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its past three outings while Delaware has assists on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 80.7 points per game.