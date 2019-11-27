No. 2 Louisville battles WKU

Western Kentucky (6-1) vs. No. 2 Louisville (6-0)

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Louisville hosts Western Kentucky in a non-conference matchup. Both teams are coming off of victories in their last game. Louisville earned an 82-76 home win over Akron on Sunday, while Western Kentucky won 69-64 over Fordham on Monday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 67 percent of Louisville’s scoring this season. For Western Kentucky, Charles Bassey, Carson Williams, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have combined to account for 64 percent of all Western Kentucky scoring, including 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.NIFTY NWORA: Nwora has connected on 51.6 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Kentucky’s Hollingsworth has attempted eight 3-pointers and has connected on 37.5 percent of them.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cards have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Louisville has an assist on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) across its previous three games while Western Kentucky has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 84 points per game.