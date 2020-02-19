No. 2 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs San Francisco

San Francisco (17-10, 6-6) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga (26-1, 12-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga looks for its 18th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Francisco. In its last 17 wins against the Dons, Gonzaga has won by an average of 18 points. San Francisco’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2012, a 66-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has relied heavily on its seniors. Jamaree Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Dons points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Dons have given up only 67.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 33 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: San Francisco is a perfect 10-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Dons are 7-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

BEHIND THE ARC: San Francisco’s Minlend has attempted 127 3-pointers and connected on 30.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 24 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked first in Division I with an average of 88.6 points per game.